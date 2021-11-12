Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

VOYA opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

