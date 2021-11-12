voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 21,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,723. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

VJET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

