voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Announces Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

Shares of VJET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

