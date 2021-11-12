Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volta Inc – Class A updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VLTA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 5,442,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

VLTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

