Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $32.66 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.