Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $13.20 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

