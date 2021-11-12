Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VITL stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of 101.27 and a beta of -0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vital Farms by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vital Farms by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 277,281 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

