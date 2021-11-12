Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $639.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.91 million and the highest is $642.78 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 237,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.48 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $238,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

