Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. 1,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $122.48.

