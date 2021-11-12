Virtu Financial LLC Buys 25,819 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.62% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.60. 79,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,898. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

