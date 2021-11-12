Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 694.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SunPower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

