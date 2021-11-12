Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 23,086 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

