Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 103,330 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 265,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,075,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

