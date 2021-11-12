Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 95,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,300,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

