Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vince will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

