Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $12.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VFF. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $749.07 million, a P/E ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.