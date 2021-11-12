Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $11.90. Viant Technology shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2,213 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $112,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $17,630,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $30,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

