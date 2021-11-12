Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

VSVS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 564.14 ($7.37).

VSVS opened at GBX 477.80 ($6.24) on Thursday. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 930.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

