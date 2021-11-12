Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of VTNR opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $288.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
