Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $288.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

