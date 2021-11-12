Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 339.77% from the company’s current price.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

