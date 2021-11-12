Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.42. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 111,340 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 330,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

