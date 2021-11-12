Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VET. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

