Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

NYSE VET opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.