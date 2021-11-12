Verity & Verity LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 17,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,538. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

