Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,859. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

