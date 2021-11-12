Verity & Verity LLC Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,080. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $150.85 and a twelve month high of $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.51.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

