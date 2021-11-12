Veritas Investment Research Downgrades TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRP. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.34 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.12. The firm has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

