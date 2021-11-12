VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 969.26%.

VRME stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.38.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Earnings History for VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.