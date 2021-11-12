Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading 8.5% Higher

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.18. 11,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,563,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

The company has a market cap of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

