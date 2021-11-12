Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VCYT stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
