Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

