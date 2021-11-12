Veracity Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

