Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in CEMEX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CEMEX by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,220,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

