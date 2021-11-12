Veracity Capital LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

