Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 2,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.