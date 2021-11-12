Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 42.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vedanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Vedanta’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

