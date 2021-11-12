Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

VGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

