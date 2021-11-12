Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 129.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.53 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $819.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

