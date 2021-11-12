Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives €98.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.83 ($116.27).

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAR1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday.

VAR1 traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €116.60 ($137.18). The stock had a trading volume of 364,713 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.64. Varta has a twelve month low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

