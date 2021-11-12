Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average is $223.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.40 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

