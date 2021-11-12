Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.15

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 5524699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $67,395,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

