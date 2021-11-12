Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.15

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 5524699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.