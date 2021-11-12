Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.31

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.31 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 3849824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

