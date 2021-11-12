Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

