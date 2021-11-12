Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. 14,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

