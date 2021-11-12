Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 279,119 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,246,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

