Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 76,396 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.18% of Atomera worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 1,156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 284,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $685.01 million, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

