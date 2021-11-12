Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 64,148 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.33% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on TACO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

