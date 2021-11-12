Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 28.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

