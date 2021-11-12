Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

