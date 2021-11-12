VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 155,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,145,351 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $32.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 765.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,366 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

