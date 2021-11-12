Validity (VAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.14 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00012590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.97 or 0.00404782 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,439,675 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,031 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.